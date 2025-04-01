PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stake Reduced by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 671,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 179,262 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in PVH were worth $70,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 775.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 78,548 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PVH by 8.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 320,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,336,000 after buying an additional 52,735 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 255.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 44,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 32,298 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $141.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.