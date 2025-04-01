Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 18,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Shares of RCON traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,382. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Recon Technology in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Further Reading

