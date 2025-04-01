Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 20,364 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

