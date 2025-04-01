Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Price

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $408.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VRTX. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $533.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.17.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $485.52. The stock had a trading volume of 320,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,617. The stock has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a PE ratio of -221.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,615,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,512 shares in the company, valued at $13,256,000. This trade represents a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total value of $111,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,805,286.70. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,315 shares of company stock worth $2,121,012 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,409 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4,913.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 359.5% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,242 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

