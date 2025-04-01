RWA Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 53,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $270.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.76. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.95 and a 52-week high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

