Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,469 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,769 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $54,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,740 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.