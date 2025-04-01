Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 17,497 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,497 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $47,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Mizuho started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.36.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $673.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.97. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $678.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,820,952.50. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,351. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

