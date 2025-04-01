Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,015 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 108.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.17. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $82.31 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.