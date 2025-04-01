Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 146,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 322,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Sensei Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) by 351.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,977 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.25% of Sensei Biotherapeutics worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Sensei Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 382,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,077. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Research analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNSE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNSE

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.