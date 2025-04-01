Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Rises By 23.8%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 408,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.8 days.
Ampol Stock Performance
Ampol stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51.
About Ampol
