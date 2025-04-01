Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Rises By 23.8%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 408,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.8 days.

Ampol Stock Performance

Ampol stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51.

Get Ampol alerts:

About Ampol

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol’s network of stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.