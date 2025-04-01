Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Rises By 23.8%

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2025

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 408,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.8 days.

Ampol Stock Performance

Ampol stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51.

About Ampol

(Get Free Report)

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol’s network of stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.