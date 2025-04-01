Short Interest in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expands By 24.0%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 673,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE EPAM traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,007. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $275.49. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.47.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

