Short Interest in Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Declines By 17.9%

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWCPZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,495. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Company Profile

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

