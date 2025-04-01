Short Interest in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Declines By 20.7%

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

KVACW stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,513. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

