Short Interest in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Declines By 20.7%

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance
KVACW stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,513. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Keen Vision Acquisition
