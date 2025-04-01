Short Interest in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Expands By 27.5%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 23.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on LFMD. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on LifeMD from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeMD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LifeMD
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of LifeMD
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in LifeMD during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LifeMD Stock Performance
LFMD stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $12.88.
LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that LifeMD will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About LifeMD
LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LifeMD
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.