Short Interest in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Expands By 27.5%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 23.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LFMD. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on LifeMD from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeMD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

Get LifeMD alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LifeMD

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,703,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,032,280.85. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Jessica Friedeman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,200. This trade represents a 15.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $677,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in LifeMD during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeMD Stock Performance

LFMD stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that LifeMD will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LifeMD

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.