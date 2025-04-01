Short Interest in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Decreases By 26.2%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 334,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 338,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of MIND Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in MIND Technology by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MIND Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MIND Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in MIND Technology during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

MIND stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,985. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MIND Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

See Also

