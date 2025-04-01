Short Interest in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Rises By 28.6%

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.83.
Shares of NVMI stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.90. The company had a trading volume of 327,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,961. Nova has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $289.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.16 and its 200 day moving average is $210.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46.
Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $194.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.50 million. Nova had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 22.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nova will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.
