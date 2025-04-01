Short Interest in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Rises By 28.6%

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Get Nova alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NVMI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Nova Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Quarry LP raised its position in Nova by 438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nova by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Nova by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nova in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVMI stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.90. The company had a trading volume of 327,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,961. Nova has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $289.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.16 and its 200 day moving average is $210.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $194.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.50 million. Nova had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 22.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nova will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.