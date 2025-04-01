Short Interest in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Expands By 26.5%

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ OVLY traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,026. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 28.03%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Strong bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.17 per share, with a total value of $27,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,747.14. This trade represents a 9.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $59,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,650. This trade represents a 1.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,924 shares of company stock worth $256,577 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

