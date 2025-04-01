Short Interest in Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Declines By 22.3%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

PYOIF stock remained flat at $8.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $10.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank raised Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

