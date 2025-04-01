Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.58

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Smithson Investment Trust Stock Performance

Smithson Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,426.18 ($18.43) on Tuesday. Smithson Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,340 ($17.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,575.04 ($20.35). The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -42.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,511.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,473.55.

Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Smithson Investment Trust had a net margin of 317.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%.

Insider Activity at Smithson Investment Trust

About Smithson Investment Trust

In other news, insider Mike Balfour bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,456 ($18.81) per share, for a total transaction of £101,920 ($131,679.59). 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smithson aims to provide its shareholders with a similar investment experience to the Fundsmith Equity Fund, being a superior risk-adjusted return over the long term, but by investing in a group of global small and mid capitalisation listed companies with a market cap of £500m to £15bn, which we believe can compound in value over many years, if not decades, hence the name, Smithson.

