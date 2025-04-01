SPDR SSGA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

SPDR SSGA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0956 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 3.5% increase from SPDR SSGA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
SPDR SSGA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:MYCK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.55. 1,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783. SPDR SSGA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.38.
About SPDR SSGA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF
