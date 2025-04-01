StoneX Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.03. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

