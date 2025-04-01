T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Short Interest Up 29.2% in March

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 9,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 866.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 794.1% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 15,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $89.70 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

