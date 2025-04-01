Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 48.8% increase from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of TME stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

