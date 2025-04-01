Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Ballast Asset Management LP

Ballast Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Teradata accounts for about 2.1% of Ballast Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ballast Asset Management LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE:TDC opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDC. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

