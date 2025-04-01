Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,473 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7,945.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,791,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,350,000 after buying an additional 4,732,374 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 38,962,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,961 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,243,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,377,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,500,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,268 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

