Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Short Interest Update

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Tharimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Tharimmune in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Tharimmune Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THAR opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Tharimmune has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Tharimmune

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tharimmune stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.11% of Tharimmune at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

Featured Articles

