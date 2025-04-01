TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Update

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 210,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 536,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

