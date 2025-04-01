Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,039 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 219,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 16,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMU opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

(Free Report)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

