Traders Buy High Volume of Hesai Group Call Options (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,871 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 176% compared to the average daily volume of 3,580 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSAI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hesai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $18.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hesai Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.80 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Shares of Hesai Group stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,034,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,547. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. Hesai Group has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Hesai Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hesai Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hesai Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Hesai Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,733,000 after purchasing an additional 183,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

