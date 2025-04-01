Tradewinds LLC. Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for about 1.9% of Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Republic Services by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $242.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.92 and a 1-year high of $243.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.