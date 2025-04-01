Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $816,000 Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Haleon by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Haleon by 41.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 59,719 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon Price Performance

Haleon stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

