Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400,040 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 181,837 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $76,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of URBN. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $31,605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after buying an additional 157,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.85. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $61.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $539,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,697.94. This trade represents a 44.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,898. The trade was a 34.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,976 shares of company stock worth $5,573,263 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

