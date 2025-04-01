Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Short Interest Update

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 5,430,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

VECO stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $61,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,455.42. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,477,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,825 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,792,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,848,000 after buying an additional 152,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,748,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after buying an additional 531,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,107,000 after acquiring an additional 78,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,091,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,308,000 after acquiring an additional 30,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VECO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

