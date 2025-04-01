Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

