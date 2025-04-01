Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,057,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $513,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Synopsys by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,043,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,261,000 after buying an additional 143,284 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 201,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,725,000 after buying an additional 47,527 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $428.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $483.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.29. The stock has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.08 and a 12 month high of $624.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.58.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

