Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 548,496 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,499,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 548,496 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $416,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 103.2% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 11,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1,025.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $200.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.85. General Electric has a 52-week low of $133.99 and a 52-week high of $214.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

