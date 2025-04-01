Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $37.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on WERN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WERN

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.85. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $42.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 796.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.