Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 480.59% and a negative net margin of 394.21%.

Wrap Technologies Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Wrap Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $78.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

