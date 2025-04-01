Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 480.59% and a negative net margin of 394.21%.
Wrap Technologies Stock Down 10.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Wrap Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $78.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82.
Wrap Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wrap Technologies
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- 5 Hot Stock Buys for Investors in April
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.