Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $22,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $282.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $266.75 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.