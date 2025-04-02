144,265 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 144,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,886,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,978,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,145,000 after acquiring an additional 762,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $32,988,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 628,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,250,000 after purchasing an additional 207,477 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 192,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,493.68. The trade was a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $118.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day moving average of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $98.77 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -179.25%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

