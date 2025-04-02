6,728 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Acquired by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

