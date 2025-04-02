77,718 Shares in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 141,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 679,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 48,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDLS opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (FDLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap, Multi-Factor index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to 100 US-listed stocks of various sectors and market capitalizations. Selection is based on high quality, value, and momentum characteristics that include a Christian values component, as defined by the issuer.

