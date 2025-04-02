Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in March

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ADBRF stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. Aldebaran Resources has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

Aldebaran Resources Company Profile

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina; the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina; and 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project consisting of nine mining concessions and nine servidumbres located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

