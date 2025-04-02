Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $143.15 Million Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 1,960.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,050 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in RH were worth $143,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at about $595,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in RH by 2,691.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,177,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RH from $440.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RH from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.13.

Shares of RH opened at $238.82 on Wednesday. RH has a twelve month low of $212.04 and a twelve month high of $457.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.08 and a 200-day moving average of $351.62.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,714.50. This represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total value of $4,162,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

