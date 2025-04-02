Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $145.51 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,010,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 191,439 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $145,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 796.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Repligen by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $182.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret Pax purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

