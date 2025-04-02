Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $150.21 Million Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,796,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052,126 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Criteo worth $150,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Criteo from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $602,129.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,229 shares in the company, valued at $21,267,255.24. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $73,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,090.88. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,363 shares of company stock worth $1,124,213. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRTO stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.98. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $49.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

