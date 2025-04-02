Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $186.37 Million Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,434,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 202,815 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $186,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,669,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 184,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 97,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $12,101,150.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,689,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,839,038. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $978,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,381. This represents a 14.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 746,198 shares of company stock valued at $92,503,343. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -70.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

