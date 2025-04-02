Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 27,707 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,281,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $194,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DOX opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average of $87.43.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DOX

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.