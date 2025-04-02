Allstate Corp Purchases New Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 67.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 449.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 52,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 114,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 27,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

ZM stock opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.41. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 118,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $9,328,385.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $733,154.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.57. The trade was a 39.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,746 shares of company stock valued at $29,689,595. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

