Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $219.31 and last traded at $219.63. Approximately 15,052,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 54,701,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.52.

The firm has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.55 and its 200 day moving average is $233.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,532,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,168,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,010,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,074,372,000 after buying an additional 55,935,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,859,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,779,231,000 after buying an additional 18,224,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,164,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,999,145,000 after buying an additional 6,307,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $46,868,648,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

